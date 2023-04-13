Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The market for Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson is heating up. Dickinson, a star center who stunningly entered the transfer portal on March 31, has two unofficial visits planned with Georgetown and Maryland, with the Kansas Jayhawks basketball program also “heavy in pursuit“, a source told Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Dickinson earned All-Big Ten First-Team honors two times with Michigan, leading the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding in all three of his seasons in Ann Arbor.

The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Dickinson was an immovable object in the low post in 2022, as he averaged 18. 5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game on 56 percent shooting from the field.

While Michigan was blindsided by Hunter Dickinson’s transfer, such is the nature of college sports with name, image and likeness deals aplenty.

Michigan Basketball assistant Phil Martelli declined to elaborate on Dickinson’s reasoning- and the star center has kept his cards close to the vest.

But he has to be pleased with the interest he has been receiving.

While the Georgetown Hoyas won just seven games in 2022, the program is respected and has won a national championship while making it to five Final Fours.

Kansas and Maryland, meanwhile, are both coming off of NCAA Tournament appearances, with the Jayhawks making their third straight tournament appearance after winning the national title in the 2021-22 season.

One has to imagine that Kansas, who is losing a significant contributor down low in Jalen Wilson, is putting the full court press on in an attempt to land Hunter Dickinson.

It will certainly be interesting to see where the former Michigan basketball star lands.