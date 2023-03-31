Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Michigan Wolverines did not make the NCAA Tournament and lost to Vanderbilt in the second round of the NIT. March Madness is wrapping up, but the Wolverines are still making headlines. Now, changes are coming in Ann Arbor, and Hunter Dickinson has surprisingly decided to enter the transfer portal, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

‘Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has hit the transfer portal, he told @stadium. HUGE NEWS!!!’

This is a stunning development and a crushing loss for the Wolverines. Dickinson led the team in points (18.6) and rebounds (9.1) and scored 20 o4 more points in five of the last six games.

The 7-foot-1 center turns 23 in November, but he will have a ton of programs interested in him, especially after the way he has played for Michigan.

One of the best Hunter Dickinson moments happened this season when he hit an improbable shot to send the game to overtime against Wisconsin.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

HUNTER DICKINSON WOW 😱 THIS HUGE SHOT SENDS IT TO OT IN ANN ARBOR ‼️ @umichbball (via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/8hDMAfcmd8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 26, 2023

Dickinson leaves the program 12th all-time in points and 9th in rebounds and this is a massive blow to Juwan Howard’s team.

Tarris Reed Jr. will likely step into the starting center role for the Wolverines, and it will be interesting to see where Dickinson ends up. He enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, and he will play right away and is likely looking to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

With over 1,000 players entering the transfer portal and NIL becoming a massive decision for players, Dickinson should have a busy couple of months before deciding on his next home.