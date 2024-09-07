Two of college football's highest profile fans had a hilarious interaction ahead of Saturday's huge matchup between No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Michigan.

Just before kickoff of one of the most anticipated games of the young college football season, former NFL superstar Charles Woodson, who is a Michigan alumni and actor Matthew McConaughey, who is a Texas alumni and Longhorns superfan, met on the field, got face to face and had a standoff while holding their schools' flags.

Woodson can be heard saying, “come on baby, here we go, let's do it,” while McConaughey laughs. Woodson then runs across the field with the flag, helping to hype up the home crowd at the Big House.

One of the absolute best players to come out of Michigan, Woodson had a standout career at Ann Arbor before beginning his Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers. Woodson spent three years at Michigan where he was primarily a defensive back, but also contributed as a wide receiver and returned punts and kicks.

Woodson's 1997 season, where he became the first, and still the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman, is considered one of the best individual seasons of all time. That year, he helped lead Michigan to an undefeated season and a share of the national championship.

Matthew McConaughey's Texas Longhorns fandom

One of the most successful and recognizable actors of this generation, McConaughey has also earned a reputation as being one of the biggest fans of all things Texas Longhorns. Whether he is on the sidelines cheering on the Longhorns at Texas football or basketball games or in his role as professor at Texas' Department of Radio-Television-Film, it is clear that McConaughey bleeds burnt orange and will do anything to support his school.