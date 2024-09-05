ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Michigan football team got their 2024 season started off on Saturday with a win over Fresno State. The Wolverines didn’t play their best game, but they were still able to come out on top for a victory. Things got a little dicey in the fourth quarter, but Michigan finished strong. Now, the Wolverines are preparing for a much tougher test as Texas is coming to town this weekend. It's time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas-Michigan final score prediction and prop pick.

Michigan is coming into this game with a 1-0 record and a bit of a chip on their shoulder. This is the first time that the Wolverines have been betting underdogs since their trip to Ohio State in 2022. Texas is currently favored by 7.5 points in this game.

The Wolverines are the defending national champions, and they need to win this game to prove to people that they are a threat to win it all again this year. Not very many people think that Michigan can hang with the Longhorns this weekend, and the line has moved a lot in favor of Texas since Saturday. Michigan will need to play much better than they did against Fresno State if they are going to win this football game.

Texas had their first game on Saturday as well, and while they didn’t play an opponent as good as Fresno State, they still looked a lot better than the Wolverines did. The Longhorns played a complete game in all phases, and they cruised to a 52-0 win.

The Texas football team looked like a well-oiled machine on Saturday, and that is what everyone expected from them. The Longhorns look like a national title contender, and we will find out a lot about them this weekend.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas-Michigan Odds

Quinn Ewers passing yards: O/U 235.5

Over 235.5: -114

Under 235.5: -114

How to Watch Texas vs. Michigan

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Final Texas-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Quinn Ewers over 235.5 passing yards

The pick here is that Quinn Ewers will have over 235.5 passing yards. The Michigan football team does have one of the best defenses in the country, and that is the strength of this team. The Wolverines should be able to stay in the game because of their defense, but their defensive line is better than their secondary is. There were a couple of moments against Fresno State where Michigan was beaten on some deep passes. The Bulldogs didn’t always connect on them, but Quinn Ewers probably would have.

Texas is going to have a harder time running the ball on Michigan’s d-line than passing on this secondary. Ewers is one of the best, most experienced QBs in college football, and he has some elite weapons to work with. He’s going to make some plays through the air.

We’re also going to do a correct score pick here. Michigan’s defense should be able to slow down the Texas offense a little bit, the Wolverines just didn’t have it offensively last week against Fresno State. They should get better throughout the year, but it’s hard to imagine them taking big enough strides in just one week. The Longhorns will pull away for a comfortable win on Saturday. Final score: 30-13.

The Wolverines and Longhorns will kick off from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay and Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be there for the huge matchup.