Texas native Matthew McConaughey is excited for the Longhorns' 2024 season. Texas football is currently preparing to play against Colorado State on Saturday in what projects to be a competitive game. McConaughey shared a four-word message on X, formerly Twitter, for the team on Friday.

“its time. hook em,” McConaughey wrote.

McConaughey is a big Texas football supporter. He often reacts to the Longhorns' performance regardless of whether they win or lose. In fact, his cover photo on X even features a Texas football theme. Fans will often see the movie star at games during the season.

If Texas football ends up competing for a championship in 2024, which is something they hope to accomplish, McConaughey will surely attend each playoff game.

Texas football has serious 2024 championship aspirations

Competing for a championship will prove to be difficult. Texas is going to have plenty of challenging opponents set to stand in their way. However, the Longhorns feature a talented team with a high-ceiling.

The play of quarterback Quinn Ewers will go a long way toward determining how well Texas fares in 2024. Some people around the college football world believe Ewers can emerge as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Ewers wants to play well for a number of reasons, as he would love to lead Texas to a championship. A strong season would also boost his draft potential.

The Longhorns' defense will also need to step up. Texas' defensive unit enjoyed some big moments in 2023 but they will benefit from developing a bit more consistency. If the defense is able to improve just enough, the Ewers-led offense will handle the rest.

Texas football's season opener is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST on Saturday afternoon. Fans should not be surprised to see a potential Matthew McConaughey appearance in addition to what should be a quality football game.