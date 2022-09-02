NCAA Football
South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt
College football isn’t truly back until we get some crazy antics. Thankfully, we can confirm that college football is, indeed, back after a South Carolina State punter bailed on a fake punt attempt in the most hilarious way possible in the first quarter of the school’s tilt with Central Florida.
What the hell was this pic.twitter.com/jEO3VqIAGL
— Colton Denning (@Dubsco) September 1, 2022
Down seven in the first quarter, South Carolina State decided to put on 4th-and-19 in the Bulldogs’ own territory … except it was a fake that looked like it could possibly work until it all went wrong.
Right before everyone realized it was a fake punt, the ESPN play-by-play broadcaster commented that he didn’t believe a fake punt could possibly take place with so many yards to gain. But that’s the beauty of college football. The Bulldogs punter then faked a rugby punt and ran more than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage before Central Florida defenders started to barrel down against him. In an apparent fight-or-flight mode, the South Carolina State punter decided to abort the fake punt by actually punting the ball down the field.
A very cool, but also very illegal move.
Pat McAfee seemed to agree.
It was awesome… certainly illegal but… still awesome. https://t.co/Reai405DFp
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 2, 2022
While it was a penalty on the Bulldogs, it could’ve been much, much worse for faking a punt on 4th-and-long with the punter streaking down the field.
The Bulldogs currently trail the Knights 28-0 in the 2nd quarter. That leaves plenty of opportunities for South Carolina State’s punter to go viral (again). Hopefully, this time it’s for something legal on the gridiron.