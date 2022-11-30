Published November 30, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The College Football Playoff wants the Rose Bowl committee to make up its mind in relation to the CFP’s expansion plans, intended to take place in 2024. The Rose Bowl and the CFP have yet to agree on the proposed role that the former would play in the expansion, particularly relating to scheduling.

It has become one of the most notable obstacles in the CFP’s expansion plans, but in hopes of either settling the matter and keeping the Rose Bowl in rotation in the future or moving on from the partnership once the contract expires, the CFP has given itself a deadline to determine which path it would take, sources tell ESPN, per Heather Dinich.

“Leaders of the College Football Playoff issued an ultimatum to the Rose Bowl this week, giving a self-imposed deadline of Wednesday to determine whether the CFP can expand in time for the start of the 2024 regular season, and if the game’s most storied bowl can’t agree to the terms, it’s possible it could be excluded from the New Year’s Six bowl rotation in the next contract.”

The Rose Bowl wants to keep its broadcast schedule on New Year’s day at 2 pm PST in years in which it is also taking its turn to host a College Football Playoff semifinals game.

“The Rose Bowl was willing to temporarily concede its relationship with the Big Ten and Pac-12 to host a quarterfinal game in 2024 and 2025, but in return asked for assurances in the new contract. There is no contract in place beyond the current 12-year deal, which runs through the 2025 season.”