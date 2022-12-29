By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire reacted to being rewarded with a six-year, $26.6 million contract after a win in the Texas Bowl, ESPN wrote in a Thursday report.

“Yeah, it was awesome,” McGuire said. “You know, it’s a work in progress. I can’t thank the administration enough. One thing that we did last week before we ever started talking to me is we took care of some of our other staff that will be coming out our strength staff some guys that were on one year contracts, getting them to two year contract stuff like that, but that was more important. But it’s pretty awesome day.

“I really do love this place you know, and and love this team love the school love everything about Texas Tech and you know for them to put that much behind me and belief and behind me, it’s amazing.”

From recruitment heists, to keeping the team’s leaders when they need them the most, the former Baylor associate head coach instilled an entirely new culture in Texas Tech football when the team went went 8-5, including a 42-25 Texas Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels. Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders took statement victories over the then-No. 22 Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma while going 2-4 against ranked teams before the contract extension. The team went 13-17 in three seasons under Matt Wells.

“I firmly believe our best days are still ahead with Coach McGuire at the helm of our football program,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said in a statement. “It was evident throughout this football season that he and his staff are building a culture that will benefit this program for years to come.

“Coach McGuire will be the first to tell you that his goal is not to just play in a bowl game but to win championships, and I believe we are on that path under his direction.”