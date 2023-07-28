The world of college sports is stealing all the headlines after the Colorado football program decided to join the Big 12 Conference beginning in 2024. Other programs are rumored to be leaving the Pac-12 Conference as well, with Arizona emerging as one program that could follow. As a result, the future of the Pac-12 is murky, at best, and the new media rights deal hitting a snag throws even more questions into the fold.

Colorado's exit from the Pac-12 has brought an honest reaction from Paul Finebaum during an episode of Get Up.

“You may as well administer the Pac-12's last rites. It's over…This league no longer has any relevance on the national stage…They will no longer be a Power Five conference, in my opinion.”

.@finebaum on the Pac-12 😳 "You may as well administer the Pac-12's last rites. It's over." pic.twitter.com/OPLBgOP4Zz — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 28, 2023

Finebaum is known for offering some fiery takes, but this one isn't too out there. USC and UCLA are leaving for the Big Ten in 2024, and now Colorado (and others) are reportedly headed for the Big 12. On top of that, Oregon and Washington, the two best pieces left in the Pac-12, have been two programs rumored to leave as well.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and the conference released a statement insisting they are still working on a deal with the future on their minds.

But, if other Pac-12 schools leave for other conferences, there might not be many more choices for the Pac-12. So, the end of the Pac-12 could be coming soon, and only time will tell if Finebaum is right. Colorado and Deion Sanders have begun with the first move.