Oregon football coach Dan Lanning has a new contract extension that includes a $20 million buyout and increases of $200,000 per year through 2028, according to The Oregonian's James Crepea. He appears set to be with the Ducks for the long-term.

Lanning is set to earn $7 million this year under the new deal, according to Crepea. He was originally supposed to earn $4.7 million in 2023.

Oregon football finished 10-3 in Lanning's first season in 2022. The Ducks were long at the top of the Pac-12 before they lost two of their last four games to Washington and Oregon State.

Oregon returns quarterback Bo Nix in 2023 and is expected to be a Pac-12 title contender. The Ducks will have to fend off high-powered offenses like USC, Utah and Washington in order to win a conference championship.

Lanning joined Oregon after the 2021 season following four years at Georgia. He was the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021 and helped Georgia football win a national championship in 2021.

Unfortunately for Lanning and the Ducks, they were blown out by the Bulldogs in their first game of the 2022 season, 49-3.

Oregon football will open its season Sept. 2 versus Portland State. Its Pac-12 schedule will include road games at Utah and Washington and then a home game versus USC, which has the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, Nov. 11.

The Ducks were picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12 by its media members. Athlon Sports predicts Oregon football to be ranked No. 12 in the preseason rankings.

“A theme for Oregon during the 2023 offseason was ‘good to great,'” the website read. “A 10-win season ad Holiday Bowl victory in 2022 were good, but the expectation for the Ducks in recent years has become greatness.”