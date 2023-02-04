Versatile 4-star recruit Ju’Juan Johnson has announced his commitment to Colorado football after previously being linked to LSU and Florida, per Shea Dixon. He is reportedly one of the top 5 recruits in Louisiana for the 2024 class. Johnson’s presence will only enhance this Buffaloes team that has already improved since Deion Sanders was hired to be the head coach.

LSU was projected as quality fit for a number of reasons. Notably, committing to LSU would have allowed Johnson to stay close to home. However, Johnson ultimately committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program.

It is unclear exactly which position Ju’Juan Johnson will play for Colorado. He has experience on both offense and defense. He performed well in a dual-threat QB role this past season, but reports have also stated that Johnson has a bright future as a DB.

Johnson is set to join a Colorado football team that is trending in the right direction. Deion Sanders recently dropped a truth bomb after National Signing Day.

“Hope is in the house. Hope is in the air. Hope is in the city. Hope is in the community,” Sanders said.

It will be intriguing to see how well Colorado fares in 2023 under Sanders’ direction. The program endured a forgettable season in 2022 but are expected to turn things around during the 2023 campaign. Even if they don’t dominate the competition, the future is bright with players such as Ju’Juan Johnson already committed.

Johnson will prove to be a critical addition for Sanders and the Buffaloes down the road.