After all the buzz and brouhaha over his rumored exit from Jackson State and move to Colorado football, Deion Sanders’ coaching transfer is now official.

The Colorado Buffaloes confirmed the development on Saturday after Sanders guided the Jackson State Tigers to their second straight SWAC Championship, beating the Southern Jaguars 43-24. Buffaloes Athletic Director Rick George made the announcement on the team’s website, emphasizing their belief that Coach Prime will lead the team back to relevance after a rough year in the Pac-12.

“There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders. Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I’m confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character,” George said in the announcement.

As mentioned, Deion Sanders’ move didn’t come as a surprise since it has been widely reported that he was taking the Colorado football job. It was only a matter of when and not if, and clearly, the former NFL star and two-time Super Bowl champion is ready to get to work.

Of course Sanders has his work cut out for him. Colorado football is coming off a horrific season in the Pac-12, recording a 1-8 win-loss tally for the worst in the conference.

Hopes are high that Sanders’ presence will make the Colorado program an attractive destination for players and other prospects. After what he has done for Jackson State, though, that is definitely possible for him.