Deion Sanders’Colorado football overhaul is off to a great start, as the NFL Hall Of Famer helped reel in the Buffaloes’ highest recruiting class in 15 years at National Signing Day. After his impressive Colorado football recruiting effort, Sanders had an inspiring message for the Buffaloes community, per ESPN.

We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry,” Sanders said Wednesday on signing day. “We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We’re coming. We’re serious about that.

“Hope is in the house. Hope is in the air. Hope is in the city. Hope is in the community.”

Deion Sanders said that Colorado football isn’t just recruiting “no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry.” He made that very clear from his first meeting with the team, declaring that he was “bringing his own luggage” and that it was “Louis.”

As Sanders said, the Buffaloes have brought in difference-makers, or players who can “light up the scoreboard” and “prevent touchdowns.”

Colorado football brought in one five-star recruit and three four-stars. In addition to the no. 23-ranked recruiting class for 2023, Deion Sanders and company have also vigorously worked the transfer portal to bring in talent.

All of his efforts have brought “hope” to a Colorado football program that has endured six straight losing seasons, including a 1-11, rock-bottom campaign in 2022.

And Deion Sanders isn’t done yet either. He emphasized that many players will be entering the portal in the spring, a period that the Buffaloes will take advantage of.

If Sanders keeps going, he will have provided more than just hope.

He will have given this Colorado football team a real chance at a huge 2023 turnaround.