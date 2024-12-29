Colorado football earned new meaning to the word “grounded” on Saturday. The Buffaloes failed to muster any type of explosion in the running game at the Alamo Bowl against BYU. But hit a rare new low in the process under head coach Deion Sanders.

The Cougars did more than demolish their Big 12 Conference rival 36-14 in San Antonio. BYU held Colorado to two rushing yards. That's right — two yards for CU. Worse, ESPN dropped this moment involving the Buffaloes on the ground.

“BYU had more rush yards on its first run of the game than Colorado had all game,” ESPN's X account mentioned after BYU's rout.

LJ Martin of BYU rumbled to a six-yard run to start the contest. Colorado delivered its worst rushing output of the 2024 season.

What caused Colorado's dismal running night vs. BYU?

Here's what makes CU's two-yard night all the more uncanny. Micah Welsh finished with 11 carries for 25 yards. Isaiah Augustave added three carries for 11 yards. Even Shedeur Sanders flashed one long run — an 11-yarder for Colorado's longest scamper of the night.

So how and why did CU stumble so badly on the ground? Sanders lost an astonishing -34 rushing yards, that's why.

The star quarterback spent his evening getting chased and tussled down to the turf. Sanders started the ground game with promise by calling his own number and gaining seven yards. Welch followed by gaining a combined eight yards on the next two plays.

But again, BYU grounded the Buffaloes the rest of the night. The Cougars contained the run and caused Sanders to lose significant amounts of yards.

Colorado, granted, hasn't established itself with a running identity under Deion Sanders. “Coach Prime” created a pass-first philosophy with Sanders at the controls. Sanders walked into the Alamo Bowl with 62 career touchdown passes in tow with Colorado. He also shredded defenses to the tune of 3,926 yards before his first, and last, bowl game with CU.

But even Sanders struggled through the air — settling for 202 yards and getting intercepted twice. BYU emerges as the only team to pick him off multiple times.

The Buffaloes end their season 9-4 overall. Worse for CU? The Buffs haven't won a bowl game in 20 years.