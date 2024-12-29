Colorado football has taken on a fiery persona under Deion Sanders. That attitude sparked the Buffaloes' Alamo Bowl run. However, Sanders showed his human side before taking on BYU.

Captured before the game, “Coach Prime” fought back tears. Sanders took one last walk to the field with his sons: Shedeur Sanders and Shilo.

The second-year head coach lost his composure during his pregame interview with ESPN's Taylor McGregor. He reflected on the personal ups and downs he shared with his sons.

Sanders shared how he reflected back on his sons' early journeys of when they first put on their uniforms. Plus when he started coaching both men.

“The journey…it's been a heck of a journey,” Sanders said fighting back tears. “And I'm thankful and appreciative.”

What the Sanders' accomplished at Colorado

Shedeur Sanders will leave Boulder with a decorated resume behind center.

The quarterback followed his dad from Jackson State to Boulder and immediately grew popular among Colorado fans. Sanders tossed 62 total touchdowns for the Buffaloes. He also delivered back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons.

Although, Shedeur Sanders raised his numbers up in 2024. The QB tallied 3,926 yards for a new career-high. He fired 35 touchdowns — his most in a Colorado uniform. He also completed 337 passes, more than his 2023 total of 298. Lastly, Sanders leaves winning 13 games in two seasons in the Rocky Mountains.

Shilo Sanders manned safety for his father and the Buffs. Unlike his brother, Shilo suited up for three universities. He started at South Carolina before jumping at Jackson State then joining his family at CU.

The safety produced stronger numbers at his third CFB stop. Shilo Sanders hit 97 total solo tackles in two seasons. He even grabbed his first career sack in a Buffaloes uniform.

Shilo Sanders snatched 176 total tackles in his college career before the BYU contest. He also grabbed six career interceptions — four coming in 2021 while at JSU.