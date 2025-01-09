The Colorado football season came to a close recently after their disappointing loss against BYU in the Alamo Bowl, and the offseason is now underway. The Buffaloes had a much better year in 2024 than 2023, but the season did end in disappointment as Colorado missed out on a chance to go to the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff. Now, Deion Sanders is getting ready for the 2025 season, and a big part of the preparation is the transfer portal. On Wednesday, the Buffaloes landed a commitment from Illinois transfer Zy Crisler.

“Former Illinois offensive lineman Zy Crisler has committed to Colorado, he tells ESPN,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “Crisler has started for three seasons on the offensive line at Illinois.”

This is a big get for the Colorado football team as the offensive line might just be the most important position group for this squad next season. Colorado had a better offensive line this year compared to last, but it still wasn't where it needed to be and that was a big reason why this team wasn't able to achieve their goals.

There is a reason why the offensive line is considered one of the most important position groups in football. Colorado has been a perfect example of why. The Buffaloes have been loaded at their skill positions, but if you can't get push up front to run the ball and protect your quarterback, those skill players aren't going to matter.

If Colorado wants to play at a championship level, they need an elite offensive line. Deion Sanders knows that, and he has been able to hit the transfer portal hard during his time with the Buffaloes. He really needs to focus on that position group this offseason. Landing a commitment from an experienced power four player like Zy Crisler is a good place to start.

Sanders has been working hard in the transfer portal once again this offseason as the Buffaloes have already landed 16 transfers. Texas A&M transfer Aki Ogunbiyi is another player to keep an eye on as he is an offensive tackle and should be able to help the line become stronger.

On the other side of things, the Colorado football team has also seen a good amount of outgoing transfers as they have lost 19 players to the portal. The trend under Sanders has been lose a lot to the portal, gain a lot from the portal, and that trend might continue this offseason as well.