Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado football, injecting a potent dose of enthusiasm into Folsom Field that few people could have imagined. If the Buffaloes overcome fellow Big 12 team BYU in Saturday's Valero Alamo Bowl, it will be only the second time since 2001 that they would finish a season with 10 wins. Uncertainty lies ahead, though.

Colorado's rebirth is slightly dampened by the departures of star quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Deion's son) and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Both players thrived in Boulder and are expected to be top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Replacing their colossal contributions to the program is difficult to fathom. Prime Time is a masterful motivator, though, and he is already assembling a promising roster for 2025.

Former South Florida safety Tawfiq Byard, brother of two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard, is transferring to the Buffaloes, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. He recorded 54 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, eight and half tackles for loss and one fumble recovery for the Bulls this season. The three-star recruit has three years of eligibility remaining, which means he can be a vitally important component of the team's future.

Deion Sanders is getting things done

Sanders is enjoying a great deal of success in the portal, signing one of the better transfer hauls in the country. The head coach's dedication to Colorado football continues to shine through, as he makes another notable holiday move. This Christmas Eve coup follows an active Thanksgiving that saw the team add a quartet of athletes to the roster.

Strengthening the defense was an area of focus going into the 2024 campaign, and through Sanders' proactive approach and the influence of first-year defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, the Buffs made significant strides. Hunter's exit will leave a big hole to fill in the secondary (and in the wide receiver room), but newcomers like Byard will be given a strong chance to solidify a key role on the unit.

Judging by Deion Sanders' ambition, which includes the pursuit of a Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff appearance, the grind is unlikely to stop.