Colorado football took another recruiting blow on Saturday as four-star athlete Aaron Butler decommitted from the Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team looked to be trending in the right direction at the beginning of the season when they started 3-0, but that no longer seems like the case. The Buffaloes have lost some players to the transfer portal since it opened earlier this week, and they also just lost a commitment from one of their top recruits, Aaron Butler. Things aren't looking good right now for Colorado.

Aaron Butler was the third best recruit in the 2024 Colorado football recruiting class, but he is no longer committed to the Buffaloes, according to a tweet from 247 Sports. This is a tough blow for Deion Sanders and Colorado, and the trend of the team losing players in continuing.

Butler is ranked as the #88 recruit in the 2024 class, the #6 athlete in the country and the #8 player in the state of California. He currently attends Calabasas High School in Calabasas, CA.

The recruiting rankings haven't updated since Butler decommitted, but Colorado had the #54 class in the country when Butler was planning on coming to play for the Buffaloes. Things could be worse, but if this team is going to get where Sanders wants them to be, recruiting is probably going to need to be at a higher level than this.

After the way that Colorado started the 2023 season, it's surprising to see the Buffaloes in the position that they are now in. This team started the year 3-0 and surged into the top-20 of the AP Poll in Sanders' first year and just one year after going 1-11. It looked like coach Prime has immediately turned the program around, but that didn't end up being the case. Colorado lost eight of their final nine games, and they finished the year 4-8 and in last place in the Pac-12.

The Buffaloes will be in the Big 12 next year as college football as a whole is going to look much different with conference realignment. Colorado will have a lot of work to do in the offseason to get some positive momentum going into the 2024 season.