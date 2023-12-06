Deion Sanders spoke exclusively with People in promotion of the latest season of "Coach Prime" and admits he wanted more privacy.

Since he joined Jackson State as head football coach, Sanders has been a personality that has drawn interest from around the sports world. His arrival at Colorado, and the subsequent 3-0 start to the season, enlarged the spotlight around Sanders and his program.

Although Sanders doesn't shy away from the spotlight, he admits that he wanted more privacy.

“You always wish that you had a little more privacy but the same thing that makes you shine will show your blemishes. So, you've got to take the good with the bad. You can't just want everyone there when the hype machine is rolling, you have to understand there's another side to this.”

The spotlight wasn't only on Deion Sanders. Colorado's games were must-watch television for several college football fans for one reason or the other and every Colorado player was placed under a microscope. Sanders told People that the pressure of expectations due to the spotlight placed upon his players will help them in the long run.

“These young men, they want the smoke. They want that love, that hype, that attention. I don't know a high school football athlete, or a college football athlete, that don't want attention and don't want more followers. I haven't met one yet. You've just got to teach them how to handle it in that moment, but also allow them to understand now what shines — well, that same light gives heat, so it is going to be hot too, now. You're not just going to shine. When you do something wrong, that's going to be illuminated, as well.”

Episodes 1 & 2 of the latest season of “Coach Prime” will premiere Thursday on Prime Video.