TEMPE — The way Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders recapped his team’s win Arizona State, it felt like the Buffaloes got a respectable win.

“They simply left too much time on the clock,” said Sanders, who completed a 43-yard pass to senior wide receiver Javon Antonio that later set up a 43-yard, game-winning field goal from kicker Alejandro Mata. “And you know what mode we went, we went crazy mode.”

His father, coach Deion Sanders, was blunt.

“We played like hot garbage,” Deion said. “We got to figure this out. I’m sick of it.”

Colorado football tied its win total (four) from its 2021 and 2020 seasons with its 27-24 win over the Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. But the Buffaloes have answers Deion said he’s having a hard time finding.

Deion said earlier this week he “lit a fire” under his players who needed it. The Buffaloes are one of the most exciting teams in the country and have Shedeur and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (he did not play due to injury) and have captured Deion’s nickname, “Prime Time,” with their talent.

But Colorado football’s weaknesses have become more and more apparent.

“We had really diligent meetings,” Deion said, “And we tried to figure this out.

“We’re better than that. We really are better than that.”

Nobody faults Colorado for its two losses this season. The Buffaloes played two teams who could make the Pac-12 championship game (Oregon and USC). Colorado had an encouraging second half against the Trojans and narrowly lost this past week, 48-41.

But as Deion said in his postgame press conference, he does not accept mediocrity. The Buffaloes, as of 8 p.m. PT after their win, are second-to-last in the country in sacks allowed (5.2).

Shedeur may have done enough to escape Tempe with a win, but Deion is tired of seeing his son hit the turf over and over again. Shedeur was sacked five times for 48 yards.

“You think he is happy being the most-sacked guy?” Deion retorted at a reporter who mentioned Arizona State’s sack numbers. “He’s sick of it.

“I’m sick of these consistent holes that we’re displaying and the penalties (Colorado had eight for 65 yards). I apologize for my anger today.”

Added Shedeur: “All 11 players got to do the right thing on each play. It can’t be 10 players and one player’s not. It’s just something that I feel like us as players, we got to get together and put a stop to the badness that’s going on with the slow starts.”

Shedeur was happy the Buffaloes pulled away for a win in the second half.

“Y’all knew when the game was close, we a second-half team,” Shedeur said. “Y’all already knew that…we just can’t afford to keep doing it. Good teams come and it’s going to catch up.

Deion feels it already has.

“I’m sick of it,” he said. “I’m happy about the win, but I’m not happy about the fashion that we won it in.”

Colorado football has a home game against Stanford Friday at 7 p.m. PT.