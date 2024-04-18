Deion Sanders has made his opinion known about the draft process surrounding his sons and Travis Hunter as we move closer and closer to the 2024 college football season. However, he took to his spring press conference to dispute reports that he said that he wouldn't allow his sons to be drafted by certain teams in the NFL.
“Whoever did that is a liar and that's stupid.”
Coach Prime wants to know who reported he said there were "several teams" he would not let his sons get drafted by 👀
“And I don't know who reported that I said there were several teams that my kids wasn't going to. Whoever did that is a liar. That's stupid. And I like to track that. I like to track that stuff down and hold people accountable in the media, man. Like they should not be able to tweet a text or something like they put some stupid out like that. That was, I don't know who, who ran with that. Who was the first one who reported that?”
In an interview with CBS Colorado's Romi Bean, he clearly denied implying that he would decline a team attempting to draft for Shedeur, Shilo, and Traivs without his approval of the destination.
“Who said that, and did you see me say that?” he said immediately to the question.
He then continued, “One thing about a lie? A lie is so fast it can outrun the truth any day. That's a bold-faced lie. That's a stupid lie. I have more than six owners that are friends. I have more than six GMs that are friends. You've got to understand, I played 14 (pro seasons). And I worked another 17, I believe, in the NFL, NFL Network and CBS. I know a lot of people, c'mon.”
The stir around Sanders's comments came as he's done media appearances this Spring. He appeared on Chris “Mad Dog” Russo's SiriusXM program and implied that he didn't want Shedeur to play in a traditionally cold-weather city.
“Like, I don’t want my kid [Shedeur] going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him,”
“There’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen… It’s gonna be an Eli.”
"There's certain cities that ain't gonna happen… It's gonna be an Eli."

-Coach Prime on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter entering the NFL Draft @mworthofgame
He then went on the “Million Dollars Worth of Game” podcast and responded to a question about where Shedeur and Traivs Hunter would fall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“Top four, anywhere from one to four. One of them is going to be one and the latter one would not go behind four. Now, all of this is subjective because I know where I kind of want them to go. There are certain cities where it ain't going to happen. It's going to be an Eli.”
His remark “it's going to be an Eli” refers to Eli Manning's 2004 draft experience. Manning's agent, Tom Condon, warned the Chargers that Eli would sit out the entire 2004 season if selected as the first overall pick. Disregarding the threat, the Chargers drafted Eli with the top pick. He was eventually traded to the New York Giants, where he secured two Super Bowl victories and played until his retirement in 2019.
While he didn't explicitly state that he would prevent Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, or Shilo Sanders from joining a team, there is a strong implication that he will influence the decision based on his previous media comments.