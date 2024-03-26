The Colorado football squad made a wise decision. Coach Deion Sanders will get to keep both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter for one final run at a national championship. After all, the 2024 NFL Draft is stacked with a lot of talent which would mean the Buffaloes' stars fall drastically in the draft order. The three of them now have a new plan and it looks like they even pleased Eli Manning when they disclosed it to the general public.
Coach Deion Sanders was asked about where Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders would fall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado football coach had a very simple and direct answer along with preferences where he felt like both stars would get to shine.
“Top four, anywhere from one to four. One of them is going to be one and the latter one would not go behind four. Now, all of this is subjective because I know where I kind of want them to go. There are certain cities where it ain't going to happen. It's going to be an Eli,” Deion Sanders declared.
Eli Manning saw this statement made by Coach Prime and had to give his props, “I love me some Deion.”
Notably, the San Diego Chargers used their first overall pick to select Eli Manning in the 2004 NFL Draft. The highly-touted quarterback would then refuse to play for them and request them to trade him immediately. After that, he landed with the New York Giants where a career defined by two Super Bowl wins over Tom Brady defined his career.
Colorado stars continue to shine
The duo from Colorado could very well pull this move come draft night. They have a whole year to help Colorado improve and even make it to the College Football Playoff. The numbers they are putting up are also stellar already which means they just have to build on it.
Travis Hunter plays on both sides of the field and excels. His defense in 2023 saw him notch 31 total tackles with 23 of them being takedowns of his own. He also has a knack for beating receivers in their routes and having good awareness when it comes to defending passes. This had him earn five passes deflected and three interceptions.
On the Colorado offense, Hunter remains a lethal threat. He had 57 receptions for a total gain of 721 receiving yards. His ability to catch passes from deep was also on display all season long. This got the Buffaloes an average gain of 12.6 yards whenever Hunter was the target. Hunter's endzone lethality is also great as he recorded five touchdowns.
Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, is probably one of the best signal callers of the 2025 NFL Draft. He darted 298 completions for 3,230 passing yards. This clocks his completion rate at around 69.3% while also averaging a gain of 7.5 yards per contest. Not to mention, his 27 touchdowns are huge for the Colorado. All of this while only having three interceptions thrown definitely makes him a top pick.
These two will get to improve their draft stock with Colorado for 2024-25. Will it be enough for them to go first and second in the NFL Draft?