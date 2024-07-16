The Colorado football team has had a lot of talented players come through the program throughout history. The Buffaloes first played a football game back over 130 years ago as it was an 1890. Since they got their start, there have been a lot of legendary players to come through the programs. Those Buffaloes greats have helped lead Colorado to 26 conference championships and one claimed national title. Colorado has seen 30 players earn consensus All-American honors, and they have had one Heisman Trophy winner in the programs history. There are a lot of great players that have played for Colorado, and here are the 10 best.

10. Kordell Stewart

Quarterback Kordell Stewart comes in at #10 on the list. He was never an All-American, but he came very close as he was once named a second-team All-American. He did take home first-team all conference honors, and he also won Fiesta Bowl MVP at one point in his Colorado football career. Stewart is now fifth on the all time passing yards leaders list. When he finished up his career with the Buffaloes, he had the top spot, but there have been some great QBs that have come after him.

9. Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy comes in at #9 on the list as he is one of the best running backs to ever wear a Colorado uniform. Bieniemy is the all-time rushing yards leader for the Buffaloes as he racked up 3,940 yards in his career. Bieniemy is one Colorado player that earned All-America honors, and he also put up a good fight in Heisman voting, but he did not win it. It will be interesting to see if anyone can ever catch his rushing yards record.

8. Cliff Branch

Cliff Branch is one of the best kick returners that Colorado has ever seen, and he comes in at number eight on the list. What makes Branch so special is that he started his career playing JUCO before transferring to the Buffaloes. He had eight kick/punt return touchdowns in his career. It is extremely rare to see a player rack up that many. He played for the Buffaloes for two seasons, and he was an explosive wide receiver as well.

7. Dick Anderson

The first defensive player that we have on the list is Dick Anderson, who was a safety. Anderson was another Buffalo that earned All-American honors and he also earned first-team All-Conference honors. Anderson was an interception machine for Colorado and he is one of the best defensive players that has ever come through Boulder. He had 14 interceptions during his career.

6. Darian Hagan

Coming in at #6 we have Darian Hagan, who was a QB for the Colorado football team back in the late 1980s and early 90s. That one national championship that the Buffaloes claim came back in 1990, and Hagan is a big reason why they were able to pull that off. Hagan could do it all as he was a threat with both his arms and legs, and it made things very difficult for opposing defenses. He totaled 54 touchdowns in his remarkable Colorado career.

5. Alfred Williams

Alfred Williams is the best defensive player that we have on the list. He comes in at #5, and he is a Colorado football legend. Williams was a linebacker for the Buffaloes, and he was an All-American in 1990. Like Darian Hagan, Williams is a big reason why Colorado was able to win that national championship that season. They were loaded with talent on both sides of the football. Williams won the Butkus Award during his career and he also won defensive player of the year for the Big Eight twice.

4. Bobby Anderson

Bobby Anderson is the brother of Dick Anderson, and he is the fourth best Colorado football player on our list. Anderson had an interesting career with the Buffaloes as he was a star at both the QB position and also RB. He was an All-American RB, so that was definitely his better position, but he excelled when he was playing QB as well. He earned honorable mention All-American honors while he was under center for the Buffaloes. It was a unique career, and he served the Buffaloes well.

3. Joe Romig

Offensive linemen need some love, and Joe Romig is the best that ever did it for the Colorado football team. He comes in at #3 on the list. Romig is one Colorado football player that was actually named a first-team All-American on two separate occasions. He wasn't able to put up flashy stats like guys at other offensive positions, but they wouldn't be able to put up their stats without guys like Romig. He protected his QB and paved the way for his RBs better than any other Buffaloes player.

2. Byron White

Running back Byron White comes in at #2 on our list, and you could certainly argue that he is the best Colorado football player of all time. White is a legend, and he was close to winning a Heisman with the Colorado football team as he finished second in voting. White was the programs first All-American and a big reason why he is so special is because he could truly do it all. He returned kicks, and he also played defense. He didn't just do all of these things, but he excelled at all of them. He is the definition of a Swiss army knife.

1. Rashaan Salaam

The top spot on the list goes to Rashaan Salaam, who is the only Colorado football player to ever win the Heisman trophy. Salaam rushed for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns in a single season, and that made it an easy decision for voters to give him the most coveted award in all of college football. He also won the Doak Walker award that season. It was one of the best campaigns that a RB has put up ever.