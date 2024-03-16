Colorado football will be looking to bounce back next season after a strong start to 2023 but a brutal finish. Head coach Deion Sanders always has high expectations and that's very much the case when it comes to his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Shedeur broke onto the scene in 23′ and showed that he is an NFL talent. He could've declared for the draft but decided to return to Boulder to boost his draft stock for 2025, which could see him potentially taken in the first couple of rounds.
Coach Prime recently made an appearance on Christopher Mad Dog Russo's SiriusXM Radio show and explained why he has a problem with a player like Caleb Williams going from playing in a warm environment to potentially a cold one in Chicago, with the Bears expected to draft the USC star. Deion Sanders then compared that situation to Shedeur, making it clear he doesn't want his son to suit up for any franchise that plays football in cold weather.
Via PFT:
“Like, I don’t want my kid [Shedeur] going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him,” Deion Sanders said.
That obviously rules out quite a few teams. The Seattle Seahawks, the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bears, the Green Bay Packers. That's just a handful.
Shedeur Sanders' draft stock
Sanders has a real shot at being one of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 class. This past season, he completed nearly 70% of his passes for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Shedeur also went toe to toe with Williams when Colorado faced the Trojans, barely losing in a highly-entertaining matchup.
Eli Manning and John Elway are two notable names who took a stand on draft day. Could Shedeur Sanders be the next? I guess we'll see in a year. Based on Deion Sanders' comments, it's possible.