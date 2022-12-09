By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Deion Sanders, the newest head coach of the Colorado football team, has some unfinished business with Jackson State. The Tigers are playing in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central. Sanders confirmed in a recent interview that he would be coaching the undefeated Tigers in the bowl game.

But the ex-NFL star then made his next goal very clear. Deion Sanders plans to have a monster recruiting weekend for Colorado- and he put the college football world on notice about it with this bold message, per Brian Howell of Buffzone.

“I’m going to get back on a plane and go and have the biggest recruiting weekend they’ve ever had in the history of Colorado. That’s how it’s gonna go down.”

That’s a bold promise from Deion Sanders. But, if there’s anyone who can deliver on such a claim, it’s Prime.

After all, he’s already succeeded in flipping a top recruit from Texas A&M to Colorado football.

Not only that, but Sanders excelled as a college football recruiter during his time at Jackson State, managing to reel in the top prospect in the 2022 class, Travis Hunter.

And there are already rumors circling around, with one of the top running backs in the country, Dylan Edwards, decommitting from Notre Dame.

Sanders has reportedly had interest in Edwards- and there are likely many more college football recruits he has his eyes on.

But first, Deion Sanders has some unfinished business with the Jackson State Tigers.

After that he plans to take the recruiting world by storm with Colorado football.