By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Coach Prime is headed to the Rocky Mountains, already taking some of the country’s most talented high school football players with him.

Just a day after Deion Sanders was officially announced as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, elite High School Class of 2025 wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Colorado.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 WR Winston Watkins Jr. has Committed to Colorado! The Top 20 Player in the ‘25 class chose the Buffs over Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, and others. Was previously committed to Texas A&M. And it begins #WeComingCoachPrime#GoBuffshttps://t.co/1nQVFbP2RWpic.twitter.com/RTqWmfFlxL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2022

Composite recruiting rankings from 247 Sports have Watkins as the 13th-best overall player in the Class of 2025, fourth at wide receiver. The 5’10 speedster lacks imposing size, but has the hands, burst and agility to eventually emerge as a dynamic playmaker at the highest levels of college football.

Watkins originally committed to Texas A&M in December of 2021, re-opening his recruitment a couple weeks ago.

Rumors of Sanders’ imminent departure from Jackson State had been swirling for weeks before it became apparent Boulder was his most likely destination. The Pro Football Hall-of-Famer took over with the Tigers in fall 2020, reinvigorating one of the proudest HBCU football programs in the country. Jackson State is 27-5 under Sanders overall and 12-0 in 2022, winning the SWAC Championship on Saturday with a 43-24 blowout over Southern.

Expect other high-profile recruits and potential transfer portal stars to continue following Sanders to Colorado. Jackson State signal-caller Shedeur Sanders, Prime’s son, has reportedly already begun recruiting other collegiate stars to the Buffaloes.

It’ll be a tall task for Sanders to turn Colorado football around despite an inevitable influx of talent with his arrival. The Buffaloes went just 1-11 this season, each of their losses coming by at least three touchdowns. Colorado has just one winning record in the last 17 seasons.

Will that ugly track record make it more difficult for Deion Sanders to recruit prep and collegiate stars to Boulder? No doubt. Rest assured his rousing success at Jackson State and unique coaching charisma will entice a different level of recruit to Colorado regardless.