By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Colorado football got one problem solved after they convinced Deion Sanders to be their next head coach. Now, they just have to find a way to pay him.

The Colorado Buffaloes made Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history by giving him a five-year, $29.5 million contract. Of course that’s difficult for Coach Prime to ignore, and the opportunity to take on a new challenge and coach in the Pac-12 was just really enticing for him.

However, when asked how they were able to fast-track the hiring of Sanders from Jackson State, Athletic Director Rick George admitted they actually don’t have the money yet to pay him. But before anyone gets shocked or concerned, Colorado football doesn’t actually see it as an issue.

“We don’t have the money yet, but I know we’ll have it. So I’m not worried about that piece,” George explained, adding that he’s confident they are capable of paying Sanders and the staff he’ll hire with the support of their regents, presidents and chancellors.

Sure enough, though, Colorado football will have to be ready as they cater to Deion Sanders’ requirements. Not only is he bringing his luggage Louis (in reference to Louis Vuitton), but he also emphasized that he’ll be building a strong coaching staff.

Sounds expensive? For sure.

“It’s going to be one of the best staffs you’ve ever seen assembled. One of the best recruiting staffs you’ve ever seen assembled. They’re coming,” Sanders declared.