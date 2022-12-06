By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Deion Sanders has wasted no time leaving his mark on Colorado’s football program after being hired as its head coach. Sanders has already put his players on notice while also bringing in two former Power 5 college head coaches to his new staff. He even managed to reel in a top recruit already!

But Sanders isn’t done making moves just yet. The former Jackson State boss has let go each of Colorado football’s assistant coaches from the previous regime, other than running backs coach Darian Hagan, according to Brian Howell of Buffzone.

It’s a tough pill for each of those assistants to swallow, especially considering many of them met their replacements in the office or learned of their fate via social media, which is a pretty awful way to handle this situation.

Fortunately, each of these assistants are still owed their 2023 salary by the apparently cash-strapped Buffaloes. Many fans won’t want to see these coaches go but such is the nature of college football after a 1-11 season- and six straight losing seasons.

Deion Sanders made it clear when he walked through the door in Boulder. He told his new Colorado football players that he was “bringing his luggage with him and it’s Louis.”

In other words, he was telling most of the players point blank if they aren’t good enough to play for him, or don’t want to have to fight for playing time, to leave.

Evidently, Deion Sanders is deploying a similar strategy with his coaching staff. But he wasn’t lying about the Louis part.

Ex-Kent State head coach Sean Lewis will call the plays for the Buffaloes offense. Former Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart will do the same for the defense.

Sanders even landed a 4-star recruit, Winston Watkins Jr, who was previously committed to Texas A&M.

He’s clearly revamping this program. Some just might not agree with the approach taken.