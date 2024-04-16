As preparations for the 2024 season go underway, Deion Sanders and Colorado football surely want nothing more than a winning campaign this year. However, Coach Prime first has to deal with the transfers that are currently happening within his team. On Monday, four Colorado players entered the transfer portal: defensive lineman Chazz Wallace, defensive back Jaden Milliner-Jones and offensive linemen Savion Washington & Isaiah Jatta. This all follows just after safety Myles Slusher hit the portal last week. (per On3's Hayes Fawcett)
The first reported transferee on Monday was Chazz Wallace. Spending just one year in Colorado, the defensive lineman joined the Buffaloes after three seasons with Old Dominion. Wallace saw action in 10 games (four starts), tallying a total of 10 combined tackles (4 solo) and 1.5 sacks.
BREAKING: Colorado DL Chazz Wallace plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports
The 6’2 295 DL totaled 65 Tackles, 5 Sacks, 10 TFL, and 1 blocked kick in his college career thus far
Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/WOHv3h1JJ8 pic.twitter.com/vRJKxpNaHI
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 15, 2024
Next up, there's Jaden Milliner-Jones. Entering the 2023 season as a true freshman, Milliner-Jones played a total of 12 games, accumulating 25 combined tackles (19 solo) to go with three passes defended. While he played mostly behind Shilo Sanders and Slusher, Milliner-Jones was able to start during Colorado's November game against Washington State.
BREAKING: Colorado DB Jaden Milliner-Jones plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports
The 5’11 195 DB played in all 12 games as a True Freshman in 2023
Recorded 25 Tackles and 3 PBUs
Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/itO8vvLfZa pic.twitter.com/lsZJL1iGZ7
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 15, 2024
Moving on to the O-line, Colorado will be losing the services of their 6-foot-9, 325-pound tackle, Savion Washington. Another one-and-done for Coach Prime's 2023 squad, Washington ends his Buffaloes tenure after starting in a total of 10 games. He missed Colorado's October matchups against Arizona State and Stanford due to an injury.
BREAKING: Colorado OT Savion Washington plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports
The 6’9 325 OT started 10 games for the Buffaloes in 2023 (missed 2 due to injury)
Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/d1x3MrBpti pic.twitter.com/fF2DZpiVrL
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 15, 2024
Monday's final transferee was Isaiah Jatta. The tackle saw action in 11 games (one start) for Colorado last year. Jatta moved to the Buffaloes after being named an NJCAA Football First Team All-American in 2022 with Snow College in Utah.
BREAKING: Colorado OT Isaiah Jatta plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports
The 6’6 320 OT appeared in 11 games for the Buffaloes in 2023
Was named a 2022 NJCAA Football 1st Team All-American
Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/5aVzXKpAD9 pic.twitter.com/uSMZDlYm31
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 16, 2024
As mentioned earlier, Myles Slusher was out the door last week. The 6-foot-1 safety was sidelined for the majority of the 2023 season due to injuries. Regardless, when he was on the field, the productivity showed. In just four games played, Slusher tallied 17 tackles (16 solo), a sack and a pass defended. He'll be back in the transfer portal a year after moving to Colorado from Arkansas.
BREAKING: Colorado Safety Myles Slusher plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports
The 6’1 195 S has totaled 110 Tackles, 3.5 Sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR, & 2 INTs in his college career
Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/4w4ciBzRE0 pic.twitter.com/NpNqy87jAl
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2024
Deion Sanders and Colorado football gear up for the upcoming season
Despite the departing names, Sanders and Colorado still have plenty of mainstays from last year's roster. To begin with, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, two-way talent Travis Hunter and safety Shilo Sanders are suiting up for another campaign. In addition, running back Dylan Edwards, linebacker Trevor Woods and wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. are also coming back this 2024. Besides the returnees, Coach Prime continues to add incoming players to his squad.
Last year, Sanders and Colorado showed promise, beginning their campaign with a 4-2 record. However, the team would eventually lose its last six games of the season. It will be year two for Coach Prime, who is set to lead a Colorado team that returns to the Big 12 after more than a decade. Waiting to greet the Buffaloes are teams such as Arizona, Oklahoma State and Utah, who will all surely test the Boulder squad's mettle.
To conclude, Colorado football has over four months to prepare for the battles that await.