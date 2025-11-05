Nov 5, 2025 at 1:42 AM ET

The New York Jets said goodbye to a beloved member of the defensive unit after shipping Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

In exchange, the Cowboys sent Mazi Smith, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Jets, who are seemingly already looking ahead amid another nightmarish campaign.

The Jets, who are languishing at the bottom with a 1-7 record, posted a farewell message for Williams after the trade.

“For everything you've given the last six years to the Green and White, thank you, @QuinnenWilliams,” posted the team on X.

for everything you've given the last six years to the Green & White, thank you @QuinnenWilliams 💚 pic.twitter.com/tBwmhQtw7O — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Williams was drafted by the Jets as the third overall pick in 2019 and quickly became a key cog of the roster despite the team's string of woeful seasons. The 27-year-old defensive tackle became an All-Pro First Team member and a three-time Pro Bowler in his stint in New York.

Fans also expressed their gratitude to Williams.

“A great Jet. Best of luck in Dallas, Q,” said @NYJ_Matt, while adding a GIF of the burly enforcer.

A great Jet, best of luck in Dallas Q pic.twitter.com/Mlu7B2b6fK — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) November 5, 2025

Article Continues Below

“True Jet. Gonna miss watching him beat double teams like it's nothing,” shared @zayttwfo.

“Been a stud his whole career and never complained publicly when he totally could have. Wishing Big Q the best for the rest of his career,” echoed @Dominicalheidt.

“Thanks for putting up with three rebuilds, Q. Best of luck in Dallas! Will always be pulling for you!” commented @danbau76.

@Message0fReason posted the perfect video of Williams, adding: “To the best guy on the team, we owe you a huge thanks.”

To the best guy on the team we owe you a huge thanks pic.twitter.com/IPp2LNNNly — future John Connor (@Message0fReason) November 5, 2025

With the Cowboys, Williams is expected to firm up the defensive crew, which is 29th in the NFL in stopping runs, allowing 143 yards per game.

Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer already expressed his excitement in acquiring Williams, describing him as a “difference-maker,” as reported by Fox Sports.