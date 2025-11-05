Just a few weeks ago, DeAndre Jordan's career was in purgatory as he had yet to sign with a team. Thankfully, the New Orleans Pelicans took a chance on him to add more veteran presence to their young roster.

While Jordan has not seen a lot of playing time, he has been a welcome addition to the locker room. In particular, he has helped Derik Queen navigate his rookie season with the Pelicans.

The Pelicans got their first win of the season on Tuesday after beating the Charlotte Hornets, 116-112. Queen had his best performance yet with 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals in 18 minutes off the bench.

As he was being interviewed in the locker room after the game, Jordan urged him to stand up and be proud of his all-around showing. The 20-year-old newcomer obliged with a smile.

“Come on, stand up, dog. You had 12, eight, and seven tonight. Don't sit down. You got to stand on that s*** while doing the interview. There you go! Right on!” said Jordan in the video posted by Pelicans reporter Dylan Sanders.

This is why the New Orleans Pelicans signed DeAndre Jordan. Fantastic moment with DQ in the locker room after the win. pic.twitter.com/3lP1N2wqNo — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) November 5, 2025

The 37-year-old Jordan, who got a DNP versus the Hornets, is widely known in the NBA as a great teammate with his positive aura and easygoing character. Everywhere he goes, he becomes a beloved member of the team and the community.

His steady presence will continue to be a significant factor for the Pelicans moving forward.

Queen stepped up in the absence of Zion Williamson, who will be out for at least a week due to a hamstring injury. The 13th overall pick out of Maryland should only get better as the season progresses, especially with Jordan cheering him on.

The Pelicans will aim for back-to-back victories when they go up against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Clearly, Jordan doesn't take his role sitting down.