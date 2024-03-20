The Colorado football program made headlines last season for building up their squad out of the transfer portal. They had one of the biggest transfer hauls in all of college football history. Now, some of those players are departing for better opportunities. However, Coach Deion Sanders will have one constant person to bridge this transition. His son, Shedeur Sanders, will have another year with the Buffaloes and join the 2025 NFL Draft Class instead.
This move by Shedeur Sanders might be wise. After all, the 2024 NFL Draft Class is not short of talent at the quarterback position. Heisman Trophy winners Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels headline this group. Other talents like Bo Nix, national champion JJ McCarthy, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr. will also be entering in the hope of getting a substantial roster spot. He unveiled his hopes of being the first quarterback drafted, via Yahoo Sports.
“I’m trying to be the first quarterback off the board. That’s really what it is… Some guys are special, there are guys that are good, and guys that are OK, game managers. You’ve gotta understand what player you are and what category you fall in. I understood this year wasn’t my year. I didn’t have enough time at this level,” the Colorado football quarterback declared
Now, the Buffaloes star's decision will push him to compete against a less stacked cast of stars. So far, only Carson Beck and Quinn Ewers are standing in his way of being the first offensive engine to come off the board.
Some projections have the Colorado football signal-caller as the second quarterback taken off the NFL Draft. Others have him falling as far as the fourth round but he does not have to worry about 2024 anymore. He can start off with a clean slate and hope this fall pushes him closer to a national title or a Heisman Trophy to prove his skills.
Deion Sanders, the Colorado football HC, and supportive dad
Coach Deion Sanders, as much as he has charisma and boosts players with his electric personality, remains realistic. He commended Shedeur Sanders for sticking with his goal of being the first quarterback to be drafted. With that said, he outlined why this year's class would not have helped him with that goal, via David Ubben of The Athletic.
“He wouldn’t have been the first quarterback off the board. I think he had the ability but he probably would have been the second quarterback off the board. The only reason I know that, don’t you think I know people in the NFL? I’m sorry, I played for how many years, 14? Got a gold jacket at the crib,” the Colorado football coach declared.
The Buffaloes did not have the ideal season in 2023. They only had one win in the Pac-12 among eight conference games. Overall, the Colorado football squad only netted four wins. The last stretch of those games saw them lose all six of their last six games. For a squad that has not won since October 7, 2023, it would not be a good look for their quarterback's draft standing.
2023 saw Shedeur Sanders net 3,230 passing yards. His 27 touchdowns to three interceptions are also impeccable. All he has to do is keep those numbers up while leading the Colorado football squad to more wins and he'll be the first quarterback drafted.