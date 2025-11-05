The Los Angeles Clippers haven’t exactly hit their stride yet this season, but on Tuesday night, James Harden looked like the version of himself fans haven’t seen in years, specifically, the one who electrified the Oklahoma City Thunder in the early 2010s. Facing his former team, Harden went off before halftime, drilling five three-pointers and reminding the league that he’s still capable of taking over a game in an instant.

Through Los Angeles’ first six games, the Clippers have hovered at a 3-3 record, a start defined by inconsistency and the ongoing challenge of integrating multiple new pieces. Despite the talent on paper: Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac, the offense has frequently lacked rhythm and continuity. On Tuesday, however, Harden appeared determined to change that narrative.

Harden entered the matchup aggressive and confident, hunting space off high screens and attacking switches. His 5-of-8 shooting from deep is the standout number of the night, as he repeatedly found clean looks and punished Oklahoma City’s defense for giving him space. Combined with his playmaking, Harden also added rebounds and assists in an efficient two-way stretch; the Clippers played some of their most composed stretches of offense of the young season.

Meanwhile, the Thunder, entering the night unbeaten and led by MVP-candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, got strong early contributions from their supporting cast. Chet Holmgren chipped in with five points and defensive activity, while Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe each hit multiple threes to keep the Clippers' lead from stretching too far.

But the narrative was clear: Harden had the spotlight, and he embraced it.

For a Clippers team still searching for identity and structure, Harden’s performance is a reminder of what their ceiling looks like when their star guard is both assertive and efficient. The chemistry is still a work in progress, but nights like this suggest that the breakthroughs may be coming.

If Harden continues to find this rhythm, the conversation around the Clippers could shift dramatically and quickly.