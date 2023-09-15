Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team are the talk of college football right now, and rightfully so. The Buffaloes went 1-11 last year before Sanders took over, and they have started this season with massive wins against #17 TCU and rival Nebraska. Colorado has surged all the way up #18 in the country, and the spotlight will once again be on the Buffaloes this weekend as they host Jay Norvell and Colorado State football. Of the first three games, this one seems like the least intriguing as the Rams aren't very good and come into the game as big underdogs. Still, ESPN's College GameDay will be there, along with several other college football shows, and it is a battle between two Colorado schools. The matchup did get a lot more intriguing on Thursday, however, when Norvell made an unprovoked comment about Sanders.

Jay Norvell made a comment regarding Deion Sanders and his attire while doing interviews, stating that he was taught to remove his hat and glasses while talking to grownups, something that Sanders hasn't done. That made the game ‘personal.'

Deion Sanders responds to comments made from Colorado State HC Jay Norvell: “It was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it … PERSONAL." And away we go… 👀pic.twitter.com/5f96L1jBD2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2023

Sanders response to Norvell's comments should make Rams fans worried. First it was that speech that he made to his team at practice, and after that, he came onto ESPN's First Take wearing a pair of sunglasses, and he brought some for the cast of the show, too.

Deion Sanders brought sunglasses for the cast of First Take 😎 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/0FD8B0MWEJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 15, 2023

It didn't stop there. On Friday, Sanders posted a video of the Colorado team meeting, and he gifted his squad a new pair of sunglasses. Perhaps the Buffaloes will wear them when they run out of the tunnel on Saturday night. This is a game the entire college football world should be keeping an eye on. It's going to be a lot of fun.