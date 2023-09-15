Deion Sanders has completely reshaped how the Colorado football program is viewed. They have been steamrolling through their competition with their latest win against Matt Rhule's Nebraska football squad. But, some coaches have seen this and think that Coach Prime still has not proven anything. Dan Lanning, the Oregon football team coach, outlined how he is not that impressed with the Buffaloes' head coach despite their Pac-12 departure and hot start, via Brenna Greene of KOIN News.

“Not a big reaction,” were the words Dan Lanning said when asked about Colorado football leaving the Pac-12. He also went into further detail as to why this does not impact him, “I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything.”

Deion Sanders still has not replied to the snarky statement made by the Oregon football head coach. But, he might just make their plays on the gridiron speak as a response. The two teams will be set to face one another during Week 4 of their schedules.

Currently, the Colorado football team sits second in the conference standings. They have done this through an insane clutch play against TCU and by demolishing the Nebraska football squad. Lanning and Oregon, on the other hand, are in third place and a win against Sanders would give them the lead over their rivals. Bad blood is boiling between the two teams and this often makes good football action on the gridiron.z