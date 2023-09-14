Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell decided to take a shot at Colorado football coach Deion Sanders before the two teams’ Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday. The Buffaloes were already 22.5-points favorites, but now that Sanders responded to Norvell in his team talk at practice, this rivalry game is now “personal.”

“I’m minding my own business, watching some film, trying to get ready. Trying to get out here, be the best coach I can be, and I look up and I read some bull junk that they done said about us. Once again,” Deion Sanders said to his team on Thursday about Jay Norvell’s comments. “Why would you want to talk about us when we don’t talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off, and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it what?”

“Personal!” Sanders’ team responded.

“It was just going to be a good game. They done messed around and made it?” Sanders asked.

“Personal!” the team exclaimed in unison.

“It was gonna be a great test! The Battle of Colorado!” But they done messed around and made it?” Sanders implored one more time.

“Personal!” the team yelled before wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. brought the team in to break it down.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team have already dealt with this same scenario twice this season. Both Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles decided to take shots at Coach Prime ahead of their meetings, and the Buffaloes responded by upsetting the then-16th-ranked Horned Frogs 45-42 and blowing out the Cornhuskers 36-14.

What will Sanders’ team do to the Colorado State football team on Saturday? We’ll have to tune in at 8 p.m. MT (10 p.m. ET) to find out.