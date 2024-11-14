The Colorado football program has had a very successful season up to this point, with Deion Sanders currently in the running for a Coach of the Year nod and the team sitting pretty at 7-2, with legitimate playoff aspirations. The Buffaloes are coming off of a season in which they won just four games a year ago and will have a chance to double that win total this weekend against Utah.

Arguably the biggest star on the Colorado football roster is wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, who is widely expected to be a high first round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. However, Hunter is not the only player on the roster who can play both sides of the ball, as interior offensive lineman Tyler Brown has recently been taking reps on the defensive line as well.

Recently, Sanders spoke on what he's seen from Brown, per Nick Schultz of On3 Sports.

“He’s there if we need him, when we need him,” Sanders said. “Defensive line did a great job last week, and we didn’t need him, as expected. But the first guy goes down, he needs to go in that rotation. Once he develops and gets a little better, he’ll be in the rotation. He doesn’t have to wait for something bad to happen.”

Sanders also spoke on what an impact Tyler Brown has had in his work as an offensive lineman.

“The guy plays his butt off offensively. It’s amazing,” said Sanders. “I think one of his best offensive games was last week, and he spent time all week long playing both ways. I’m proud of him, 100%. I’m proud of that entire line. Keeping guys off Shedeur. You know the formula. We give him time to throw, we’ve got a great chance to win.”

A bounce back season in Boulder

While they got off to a relatively lackluster start to the year, Colorado football has ultimately come through on the vision that Sanders laid out for the program when he took over a year ago, as the transfer portal additions the team made in the offseason have gone a long way in turning the team into a legitimate contender.

Colorado still has a long way to go to truly enter the national title race, but with no more ranked opponents on the schedule, it's entirely within reason that the team could end up finishing with double digit wins in Sanders' second year with the program.