For Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders, beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a blowout fashion, 52-0, came at a hefty price. While Travis Hunter's GPA surfaced following the Buffaloes win, the money his coach made off the win was released as well. Sanders' blowout wins are stacking up, thus so is his bank account, in bonuses, this season.

Sanders has made over $500,000 in bonuses alone, per USA Today's Steve Berkowitz.

“Colorado coach Deion Sanders adds another $100,000 bonus as Buffs get 9th regular season win by routing Oklahoma State, 52-0. Sanders now has $600,000 in bonuses so far,” Berkowitz reported.

The Buffaloes bounced back from their 37-31 loss to Kansas, which snapped a four-game win streak and Colorado improved to 9-3 Friday.

NFL exec drops bold take on Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders

Colorado's starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders went 34-of-41 for 438 yards, and five touchdowns in Friday's win against Oklahoma State. One of his primary targets in wide receiver Travis Hunter finished with 116 receiving yards on 10 receptions. Sanders' phenomenal season has garnered attention from NFL executives. And the same can be said about Hunter.

One NFL executive went as far as to call the pair top-5, first-round selections that could potentially fall back-to-back in the 2025 NFL Draft, per Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz.

“Not only are they both going top five in the draft, but I believe they’re going 1-2, back-to-back,” this executive shared with Schultz.

The last time this occurred it was a pair of Penn State Nittany Lions defenders — Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington — who were the first two players off the board in the 2000 NFL Draft. It hasn't happened in 25 years, but could be in play for Colorado's Sanders and Hunter as they continue to shine while leading their alma mater.

Led by coach Sanders and his son Shedeur at quarterback, Colorado football is 9-3 after its post-Thanksgiving victory.