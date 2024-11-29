The Colorado Buffaloes are one of four teams still in the hunt for a berth into the Big 12 Championship Game, and while Coach Prime's squad needs a win AND some help to punch their ticket to Arlington, Texas, the many NFL scouts and executives in attendance for Colorado's regular season finale against Oklahoma State have no concern for the final score. They aren't in Boulder to see a ticket punched… they're in Boulder to see two players who could punch their ticket to a pay raise or promotion.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are those two players — a dynamic duo that is widely expected to be selected very early on in the 2025 NFL Draft. The question at this point is just how early Sanders and Hunter will go off the board. Well, one NFL executive in attendance for Colorado/Oklahoma State today shared with college football insider Jordan Schultz that he believes this Buffaloes duo could make history, becoming the first pair of teammates to be the #1 and #2 picks in 25 years.

“Not only are they both going top five in the draft, but I believe they’re going 1-2, back-to-back,” this executive shared with Schultz. The last time this occurred it was a pair of Penn State Nittany Lions defenders — Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington — who were the first two players off the board in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Despite the fact that Hunter will likely be the top prospect on the boards of most draft analysts, it feels more likely that Sanders will end up being the 1st overall pick, simply because Sanders has created a bit of distance between himself and the rest of the QB's in the class, and because of the importance of the position. However, if a team without a drastic need at quarterback — say Jacksonville, New England or Chicago — ends up with the top pick, that may open the door for Hunter to wind up going #1.

What complicates matters is that Deion Sanders has made it clear that he's willing to use his sway behind the scenes to make sure that his son (Shedeur) and his Heisman front-runner (Hunter) don't end up in subpar situations once they go to the NFL. Coach Prime has stated that he doesn't want his son playing in a cold weather town, which seemingly rules out either New York team or Cleveland. Whether that's the end game for Hunter too remains to be seen.