Travis Hunter managed to strengthen what appears to be an ironclad grip on the 2024 Heisman Trophy in Colorado's final game of the regular season, torching Oklahoma State for 116 yards and three touchdowns while also securing an interception. His two-way excellence is not the only thing that has people talking after the staggering 52-0 win, however.

During Friday's Big 12 Conference matchup, nay massacre, veteran ESPN play-by-play man Mark Jones mentioned that Hunter has a 4.0 GPA at the University of Colorado, via LockedOnBuffs. When watching the wide receiver/cornerback hybrid make an electrifying play, it is easy to hone in on his supreme athleticism. Hunter's work ethic must properly be acknowledged, too, though.

Travis Hunter continues to amaze Colorado football fans

His boundless ambition is equating with one of the most fabled Heisman Trophy campaigns in recent memory, as he pushes the Buffaloes forward on both sides of the ball. Hunter found the end zone and recorded a pick in the first quarter versus the Cowboys, becoming the first Colorado player to eclipse 1,000 yards of offense and four interceptions on defense since Byron “Whizzer” White did so in the tail-end of the Great Depression, per Buffzone's Brian Howell.

But he was only scratching the surface. The soon-to-be two-time Consensus All-American treated the Folsom faithful to a joyous afternoon, displaying his tremendous instincts and hands. Nearly a third of his 10 receptions resulted in scores for Colorado. Because he is a junior, Hunter did not receive formal recognition on this Senior Day, but make no mistake, he gave the home crowd one heck of a last showcase.

While it is unclear how the Suwanee Georgia native's versatility will translate to the NFL, he is expected to come off the draft board very early. Though, if his professional career does not go as hoped, it sounds like he has the resources to succeed in whatever backup plan he chooses.