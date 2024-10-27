Colorado football has found legitimacy as a program in the last two weeks. After dominating Arizona 34-7 in Week 8, head coach Deion Sanders' squad defeated Cincinnati 34-23 on Saturday.

The Buffaloes are bowl bound at 6-2, and 4-1 in the Big 12. Yet, the team hasn't received the flowers the way that Sanders expected this season. It's fair to say that the team hasn't defeated a ranked opponent, and that's why not many people outside of Boulder are concealing their happy face. But it's interesting to see what the offense has been able to do with Shedeur Sanders leading the charge.

The senior quarterback broke a school record by completing his first 15 passes of the game, threw for 323 yards and scored three total touchdowns to lead the Buffaloes, per ESPN's Max Olson. The Week 9 win for Colorado confirmed that they'll play in their first bowl game since 2020.

“It's cute. It really is. Because we really want that, but that's not all we're after,” Deion Sanders said. “That's one of the hurdles that we're jumping over and going over.

“That's a tremendous hurdle that we're happy, we're excited, but that's not the end goal for us. That's the beginning, but we are thankful and appreciative that the hard work is going noticed.”

The Buffaloes recorded 451 total yards against Cincinnati, and the offense proved to the doubters that it can drop points on anybody. The Bearcats entered the matchup allowing 193.9 yards per game to opponents.

Colorado will go into the bye week with a ton to celebrate, but they have crucial matchups against tough opponents Texas Tech and Utah awaiting them.

Shedeur Sanders' Heisman candidacy is opening up again

There wasn't a ton to be impressed with in Sanders' start to the 2024-25 campaign, but he's certainly raised some eyebrows with his recent performances. He's averaging 27.5 completions over eight games, and has thrown for over 2,500 yards, which is among the best in the country. Why isn't he getting the recognition?

“I don't care. I really don't. It's just strange,” Deion Sanders said. “It's just funny to me. I just think it's just ignorant, but it's funny to us because Shedeur could care less. Shedeur wants to be drafted in a wonderful city. He wants to win out. That's what he thinks about. He ain't thinking about no darn Heisman, man.

Travis Hunter has been doing something special in college football, as well. The junior wide receiver erupted for nine receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati.

“Now, Travis is the best college football player in the country. We all know that. Why are we even deliberating over that? What are we doing? Like, when does that change? So what's the criteria? Somebody needs to say what's the criteria of that prestigious award. Because we're looking at the best high school football player that — there hasn't been a Travis Hunter ever. Ever. And I'm sitting up here saying that.”

Sanders and Hunter will continue their Heisman run in Week 11 against 5-3 Texas Tech.