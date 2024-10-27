Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is making an impassioned plea to college football poll voters. The Buffaloes are now 6-2 on the season after defeating Cincinnati Saturday. While Colorado isn't ranked, Sanders is just fine with it.

“We don't even want to be ranked. Don't rank us, please,” Sanders said, per ESPN. “We don't like that. We'd rather be at the back, in the dark, just chilling in the cut. We good, we cool, we straight. So don't feel pressure to rank us.”

Colorado defeated Cincinnati 34-23 on Saturday, to improve to 4-1 in the Big 12 Conference. The Buffaloes are now doing better than any of the other newcomers to the Big 12 this season. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joined the league after the Pac-12 fell apart.

Colorado football is a surprising story this year

Colorado didn't get much love in the Big 12 preseason rankings, despite having two players that did. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named All-Big 12 First Team in the preseason, and Travis Hunter was named the Big 12 preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Those two players have lived up to those accolades. Against Cincinnati, Hunter went off. The two-way star finished the game with nine receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Shedeur Sanders threw for 323 yards in the contest, leading Colorado football to victory.

With the victory over the Bearcats, Colorado is now at six wins and bowl eligible. This is the first time since 2016 that the Buffaloes have won enough to go to a bowl game.

“It's cute. It really is. Because we really want that, but that's not all we're after,” Coach Sanders added. “That's one of the hurdles that we're jumping over and going over.”

The Buffaloes have now won two games in a row. Colorado next plays Texas Tech on November 9. If the wins keep coming, Colorado will certainly be ranked despite the wishes of their coach.