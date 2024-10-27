For the first time since 2020, the Colorado football team will play in a bowl game after improving to 6-2 with a 34-23 win over Cincinnati. The win was even more impressive and significant considering the conditions projected top-10 pick Shedeur Sanders had to endure to even take the field.

Despite throwing for 323 yards and two touchdowns, Sanders only practiced once in the week leading up to the game as he struggled with the flu, per ESPN. Regardless, he started the game by completing his first 15 pass attempts, setting a new school record.

By the end of the game, Sanders completed 83 percent of his total attempts; his second game of the year with higher than an 80 percent completion rate. He added a third touchdown on the ground with a four-yard run in the first quarter to give him a rushing score for the second consecutive game.

The win was the second straight for Colorado after dominating Arizona on the road in Week 8. The 34-point performance was the fourth time the team was able to top 30 points in a game through its first eight contests.

Both of Sanders' touchdown passes were to Travis Hunter in the first half. Hunter added to his Heisman Trophy campaign with a nine-catch, 153-yard performance, marking his first game eclipsing. the century mark since Week 4.

Colorado brings 6-2 record into bye week

For the first time since 2016, Colorado has achieved a six-win season that makes them bowl-eligible. As the Buffaloes head into their second bye week of the year, they also own a 4-1 record in the Big 12 that puts them one game shy of the conference lead.

BYU leads the conference with a 5-0 Big 12 record, with Iowa State a half-game back at 4-0. Colorado's win over Cincinnati ties them with Kansas State for third and one game behind BYU. The Buffaloes' lone conference loss came in a three-point defeat to Kansas State in Week 7.

Coming out of the bye week, Colorado ends their season with a difficult stretch against Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State. They will begin the final stretch on the road in Lubbock before returning home to face the struggling Utes. Another road trip will take them to Kansas before closing out the year back at home against the Cowboys.