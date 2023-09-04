Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program made a statement with their road win over TCU on Saturday, and in an appearance on Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Michael Irvin, Sanders spoke about Travis Hunter and why he is allowed to play on both sides of the ball.

“He's both, Travis gets bored if you just leave him on offense and he does not get to play defense,” Deion Sanders said to Skip Bayless and Michael Irvin on Undisputed. “If you play him on defense he don't get to play offense, he's upset. He's only done this his whole life. You can't take that away from him, and that's why I'm thankful and I'm proud that I'm his coach, because I understand. I understand totally. Holistically. And guess what, there's a few more Travis Hunters out there right now that I'm gonna recruit. Who else gonna let you play both ways but coach prime?”

.@DeionSanders understands the two-way potential of Travis Hunter: “He’s done this his whole life. You can’t take that away from him. That’s why I’m happy I’m his coach because I understand holistically.” pic.twitter.com/5LxwhwY1Ht — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 4, 2023

Sanders went on to make a bold declaration about Hunter and where he will get picked when he goes into the NFL Draft, which he can not do until 2025.

“Skip, let me tell you something. This kid is a first rounder on both sides of the ball, like first pick,” Sanders said on Undisputed. “He's king. First pick. That's who he is, Travis is… and he loves the game. He does not get tired of loving the game and wanting to be in the game and studying the game, and all of the intricate details of the game. He and Shedeur [Sanders] could make eye contact and look at each other, and they know what to do.”

Colorado now will prepare for the first home game in the Sanders era on Saturday against Nebraska.