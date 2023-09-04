No team in College football's Week 1 made a bigger statement as Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team, so much so that several of its players generated a ton of buzz in the aftermath.

Colorado made the biggest and buzziest head coaching hire of the offseason when they lured Sanders away from Jackson State to Boulder, Colorado. Prime Time immediately went to work and overhauled the program. Thanks to the transfer portal and Colorado's incoming recruiting class, a total of nine scholarship players remain from last season's team.

The extent of Colorado’s turnover under Deion Sanders: — 87 total newcomers (68 scholarship, 19 walk-ons) — 68 new scholarship players (51 transfers, 17 freshmen) — 58 total transfers (51 scholarship, 7 walk-ons) — 9 remaining scholarship players from 2022 — 3 returning… — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) September 3, 2023

Colorado football immediately saw the fruits of their labor in Sanders' debut as head coach of the Buffaloes. They went on the road and beat TCU, last season's runner-ups. It was a complete team effort. But, three players in particular stood out among the rest and saw their stock soar after Colorado's upset win over the Horned Frogs.

3. Dylan Edwards

Dylan Edwards is a freshman running back. He's not a particularly big guy at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds. He didn't do much as a runner against TCU, as he only ran for 24 yards on six carries. But he scored a touchdown on the ground and added three more as a receiver. That's where he torched TCU. He was a major weapon in the flats and exposed TCU's linebackers and the attention they paid downfield. All three of his receiving touchdowns came on passes in the short area of the field.

DYLAN EDWARDS DOES IT AGAIN 😱 COLORADO TAKES BACK THE LEAD @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/bbjwLCLWwp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

The biggest came via a 75-yard screen pass:

DYLAN EDWARDS 75 YARDS TO THE HOUUUSE 💨💨 BUFFS ARE ROLLING. pic.twitter.com/1Waj0k1lYi — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 2, 2023

Edwards ended up catching five passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns along with the work he put in as a runner. Edwards wasn't a known commodity coming in this game, but he sure is now.

2. Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders wasn't on the radar much at all as a potential contender for the Heisman. Sanders was extremely prolific while at Jackson State playing alongside his father, though. In two seasons at Jackson State, Sanders threw for 6,963 yards and 70 touchdowns compared to just 14 interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes. But that was in the SWAC. Could he do that against Power 5 competition?

So far, that answer is a resounding YES. Sanders completed 38 of the 47 passes he attempted for a career-high 510 yards and four touchdowns. Yes, in his Colorado football debut, he threw for more yards in a game than he ever did while at Jackson State. He was clinical standing in the pocket and delivering the ball perfectly to his receivers.

Shedeur Sanders 2nd & Long ripping the special vs MFC. Staring down the barrel of a neck roll green dog. Impressive.#GoBuffs

Full video: https://t.co/5UlTMEldjs pic.twitter.com/r8w6KTfa7Q — The QB School (@theqbschool) September 3, 2023

Sanders was also phenomenal at creating outside of the pocket when he needed to.

Shedeur Sanders coming into his own here creating outta structure. Smooth. Fluid. Outstanding.#GoBuffs

Full video: https://t.co/5UlTMEldjs pic.twitter.com/95eZO6gFK3 — The QB School (@theqbschool) September 3, 2023

Shedeur Sanders looks like the actualized version of what people hyped Zach Wilson out to be when he was coming out of BYU. Both are nearly identical size-wise. Sanders can improvise like Wilson did at BYU but is much more poised and polished as a pocket passer. Sanders' performance was not a fluke. He's the real deal.

1. Travis Hunter

This graphic really says it all about what Travis Hunter did on Saturday:

TRAVIS HUNTER DID IT ALL IN COLORADO’S WIN 😤 pic.twitter.com/Eu9e5XCYV3 — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2023

Hunter ended up playing over 100 total snaps playing both wide receiver and cornerback against TCU. Every interception is a massive, game-changing play, and Hunter's was especially so. He picked off TCU's Chandler Morris just in front of their goal line. A few plays before that, he chased down a TCU skill player to take away a big touchdown run. He saved points for Colorado twice on one drive.

Travis Hunter was ridiculous … to make a chase down touchdown saving tackle from across the field and then an interception on the same drive Insane athleticism and stamina pic.twitter.com/vS6V9hWFj9 — Bobby Fijan (@bobbyfijan) September 3, 2023

In the meanwhile, Hunter hauled in 11 receptions for 119 yards. This 43-yard reception on 3rd and 16 was ridiculous and got Colorado a crucial first down on a drive that led to a touchdown.

SHEDEUR SANDERS HITS TRAVIS HUNTER FOR A HUGE 3RD DOWN CONVERSION. Colorado driving. pic.twitter.com/dxGthwcjw3 — Lincoln Heimbach (@LincHeimbachTSP) September 2, 2023

There haven't been many two-way football stars in recent years. Hunter's head coach was the most notable. Charles Woodson had his moments. So did Patrick Peterson. But Travis Hunter has potential to be the next great two-way star. Everyone has taken notice.

The odds movement for Colorado to win these awards after one game is INSANE 🤯 National Championship: 200-1 ➡️ 100-1 Travis Hunter Heisman: 100-1 ➡️ 40-1 Shedeur Sanders Heisman: 150-1 ➡️ 40-1 pic.twitter.com/ItDdJVfDBl — Playmaker Betting (@playmakerbet) September 2, 2023

Colorado football officially put the college football world on notice after their Week 1 win over TCU. It was their breakout party. It was also Dylan Edwards, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter's individual breakout parties as well. Their stock is up and will continue to rise during the college football season.