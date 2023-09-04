Colorado football coach Deion Sanders said it his “natural odor” to expect to win every game. Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes shocked the nation with their road win over No. 17 TCU, 45-42.

The Horned Frogs advanced to the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sanders' Buffaloes, who have 88 new players on their roster, won one game in 2022 but looked like the more experienced team on Saturday.

Here is what Sanders said in appearance with FS1's “Undisputed” about Colorado football's incredible win.

“Before we left Boulder, we knew we were going to win,” Sanders said. “There was no thinking.

“We prepare for this stuff. This is not just a figment of my imagination; this is something that we prepared for and we think about it, we work towards.”

Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, set a Colorado football record with 510 passing yards in the game. The Buffaloes also had four receivers (running back Dylan Edwards and receivers Travis Hunter, Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr.) record over 100 receiving yards for the first time ever.

Sanders is considered a Heisman candidate along with Hunter, who played over 100 snaps in the game. Hunter was the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class by the 247Sports Composite and excels as a receiver and cornerback. Hunter had a diving interception in the red zone that prevented a TCU touchdown with 6:05 left in the third quarter.

Sanders told FS1's Skip Bayless and Michael Irvin his team was very prepared with its conditioning. He bragged to Irvin and Bayless his team drank “nothing but water and Gatorade” and ran seven “gassers” — running the entire length of the field — in the middle of a practice prior to the game.

A 20.5-point underdog, Sanders' Buffaloes proved they were prepared for a big moment and thrived when their conditioning was tested.

“We prepared for this thing, and we're continuing to prepare,” Sanders said. “…That's the way we think.”