The Colorado football team has been the talk of college football ever since Deion Sanders took over as head coach of the Buffaloes. The talk was loud during the offseason, but everyone needed to see what the on-field product was going to look like for Colorado. They put the college football world on notice with a 3-0 start, but they have come back down to earth in the past two weeks with back-to-back losses to Oregon and USC. Now the Buffaloes are 3-2, and it is starting to look like it might be hard for them to make a bowl game. Still though, this program remains the talk of college football.

Even if this Colorado football team isn't as good as we originally thought, the intrigue is still there. This is a team that went 1-11 last year, and despite the recent losses, it is still extremely impressive to see the turnaround that has happened in such little time. It's a unique college football story, and one unique aspect of the situation is the attention that this team is getting from other athletes/celebrities.

Last week, when the Buffaloes hosted USC, the celebrity attendance was unlike anything we have seen before for a regular season game involving an unranked team. From LeBron James to Will Ferrell, Boulder was filled with big names taking in the Pac-12 action.

A couple of other stars that have met with the Colorado team are Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics legends. Deion Sanders thinks that it's great when guys like that take the time to speak to his team.

“Most of these guys come from not great situations,” Deion Sanders said in a recent interview. “You want these young men to be able to see success.”

The story of this Colorado football team is a unique one, and it will be interesting to see how it continues to develop as the season goes on. The Buffaloes will look to end their losing streak on Saturday against Arizona State.