The Colorado football team was the talk of the college football offseason, and they remained the talk of the sport after starting the season 3-0. The Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders after an abysmal 1-11 2022 season, and Colorado looks like a completely different team this year. They started the season with a huge upset win on the road against TCU, who played in the national championship game last year. The Buffaloes were 20-point underdogs going into that one. Colorado followed that up with a blowout win against Nebraska, and a narrow home win against Colorado State. However, the Buffaloes have come back down to earth a little bit in the last two weeks. The schedule got much tougher as Colorado had to play Oregon on the road and USC at home back-to-back. Oregon waxed the Buffaloes 42-6, and USC won a closer game by the score of 48-41. Colorado now desperately needs a bounce back win.

Colorado football is back on the road this weekend against Arizona State football. The Sun Devils have struggled mightily this season, but a win against the Buffaloes could help turn the season around. Arizona State won their first game of the season against Southern Utah, 24-21, but the Sun Devils haven't won a game sense. They have lost to Oklahoma State, Fresno State, USC and Cal since then. This is certainly not the start that the team was hoping for. Life in the Pac-12 isn't easy at all this year as the conference might be the best in college football. Eight teams have appeared in the AP Poll so far this season, and winnable games aren't going to come around often for this Arizona State football team unfortunately. The spread for this one only favors Colorado by four points, so we'll see if the Sun Devils can find a way to get a win in this one. Here are three predictions for this Pac-12 battle.

Shedeur Sanders will throw for 350+ yards

One extremely bright spot for this Colorado football team has been the play of quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He has had a terrific start to the season and he put himself into the Heisman conversation right away with a record-breaking week one performance. He struggled in the loss against Oregon, but in every other game, he's put up big numbers. This Colorado offense has a lot of talent, and Arizona State has struggled this season against worse teams. Expect Sanders to have another big game this weekend.

Colorado's defense will have its best game of the year

The Colorado offense has played well enough to win in four out of five games, but the defense is what's holding this team back. They held Nebraska to 14 points, but every other team has scored at least 35 points. It's not easy to win football games like that. This defense needs to get some confidence, and what better way to build confidence than a game against a 1-4 team. Arizona State football hasn't scored more than 28 points in a game, so the Buffaloes should be able to contain this offense. Expect this unit to have a good bounce back performance.

Colorado will win by double digits

The spread only favors Colorado football by four, but they will cover that with ease. The Buffaloes aren't as good as people originally thought, but they are a lot better than this Arizona State team. The Sun Devils aren't 1-4 by coincidence. Simply put, they have struggled, and they are going to continue to struggle this weekend. Both teams are trying to end losing streaks in this one, but Arizona State's will continue. Colorado is going to end up winning this game by double digits.

Colorado vs. Arizona State will kick off at 6:30 PM ET from Tempe, Arizona, and the game will be airing on the Pac-12 Network.