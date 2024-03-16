As Caitlin Clark prepares to lead the Iowa women's basketball team in March Madness, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders delivered some pep talk for the legendary college hooper.
While appearing as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Sanders was asked to give some motivational speeches to the cardboard cutouts that the host would present. One of those cutouts were of Clark, and the Buffaloes tactician made sure to give it his best talk.
“Caitlin, baby girl, let me tell you something. We're coming down the home stretch. This is going to be your last dance. And guess what? I need you to finish strong. I don't care what they said about the WNBA. I know what you're capable of. I want you to go out there and lead like you've never led before. I want you to go dominate like you've never dominated before. Unapologetically, I want you to be you,” Sanders said.
.@DeionSanders gives pump up speeches to cardboard cutouts of @JasonKelce, @CaitlinClark22 and @TheRock 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PupqX70wuI
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 15, 2024
It certainly couldn't get any better than that. And Coach Prime definitely said it in a way that he only could. Deion Sanders is widely regarded as one of the better coaches in college football today, and aside from his experience, the way he motivates his players and rallies them make him different from other coaches.
While it's unknown if Caitlin Clark has already seen the video, she might want to give it a look before the NCAA Tournament starts.
Caitlin Clark, Iowa women's basketball eyeing big prize
For what it's worth, Caitlin Clark herself said before that she is focused on helping the Iowa women's basketball team to be the last team standing in the women's division of March Madness.
Clark is already playing her last year with the Hawkeyes after declaring for the WNBA Draft, but before she leaves, the NCAA leading scorer for both men and women has her eyes set on the big prize.
The 22-year-old said as much after they won the Big Ten title against Nebraska, highlighting his belief that the Hawkeyes have what it takes to win it all.
“I think our group knows well enough that the NCAA Tournament is the best postseason tournament in all of sports. If you don't have it for one night, your season's over in the blink of an eye. We're really only guaranteed one more game as a team, so you've got to come in and prepare every single day like it's your last. I know this team will do that,” Clark said via New York Post.
Iowa is expected to get the no. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament that starts late next week. Sure enough, Deion Sanders and the rest of the Hawkeyes faithful will have their eyes glued on television to watch Clark attempt to make more history.