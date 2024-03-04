Caitlin Clark may now be the NCAA's all-time leading scorer for both men and women, but the Iowa women's basketball star still can't believe it. After all, she has never thought that she'll achieve such level when she started her basketball career.
Entering Sunday's game against Ohio State basketball, Clark needed just 18 points to surpass Pete Maravich's all-time record of 3,667 points. While leading Iowa to the 93-83 victory, Clark finished with 35 points to officially break it and set a new mark.
After the game, it clearly still hasn't sunk in yet that she's now the best scorer college basketball has ever seen. Speaking to reporters postgame, Clark admitted that “it's really crazy to think about.”
“Honestly, if you would have told me that before my college career started, I would've laughed in your face and been like, ‘No, you're insane,'” Clark shared, via ESPN.
“I've always been able to score the ball, but I don't think people really understand how many amazing players have come before me and been able to score the ball and do it at such a high rate and for teams that are really, really good.”
While Caitlin Clark still can't believe it, the Iowa women's basketball faithful and the fans who have been following her over the last few years definitely aren't surprised. Clark has been consistently great and dominant, and she has broken plenty of records along the way.
Clark was already the top women's scorer heading to Sunday. She set the women's record in mid-February, and by that point, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before she breaks Maravich's record.
Indeed, what an incredible career for Clark.